Cal Poly Spring Jazz Concert: Sounds of Harmony

The Cal Poly Spring Jazz Concert will feature performances by Cal Poly’s University Jazz Band and four Jazz Combos. Highlights of the jazz band’s set include Don Menza’s blazing fast trumpet feature “Dizzyland,” Ryan Haines’ ballad “There’s a Letter from Home,” and Marshall Gilkes’ “4711 Special,” a contemporary chart that will feature extended solos by saxophonist Will Last, and trombonist Sam Stabinsky.