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Cal Poly Spring Jazz Concert: Sounds of Harmony

Cal Poly Spring Jazz Concert: Sounds of Harmony

The Cal Poly Spring Jazz Concert will feature performances by Cal Poly’s University Jazz Band and four Jazz Combos. Highlights of the jazz band’s set include Don Menza’s blazing fast trumpet feature “Dizzyland,” Ryan Haines’ ballad “There’s a Letter from Home,” and Marshall Gilkes’ “4711 Special,” a contemporary chart that will feature extended solos by saxophonist Will Last, and trombonist Sam Stabinsky.

Spanos Theatre
$22 general, $12 students and Jazz Federation members
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Cal Poly Music Department
805-756-2406
music@calpoly.edu
http://music.calpoly.edu/
Spanos Theatre
1 Grand Avenue
San Luis Obispo, California 93407
805 756-7556
tickets@calpoly.edu