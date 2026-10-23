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Capturing Wildlife Imagery for Local Conservation

Capturing Wildlife Imagery for Local Conservation

We are all familiar with images of exotic animals suffering from human encroachment and habitat loss, such as pandas, white rhinos, and orangutans. However, conserving our local, often urban habitats is just as important. Much of our local wildlife faces a similar plight, but it often goes unnoticed.

Roy Dunn's goal is to bring imagery of the stunning array of wildlife on the Central Coast to people's attention, helping them connect with local species rather than animals living half a world away. This presentation will feature imagery of local, mostly nocturnal wildlife, along with anecdotes about the challenges of capturing these images and footage.

All MCAS Zoom Community Programs are free and open to the public.

For more information, see the MCAS Events Calendar at https://www.morrocoastaudubon.org/calendar.

Online Event
Free
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 16 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Morro Coast Audubon Society
https://www.morrocoastaudubon.org/
Online Event