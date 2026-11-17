Central Coast Youth Chorus: Winter Greetings Concert
Central Coast Youth Chorus: Winter Greetings Concert
The singers of Central Coast Youth Chorus bring you pieces inspired by wintery scenes, familiar classics, a few holiday numbers, and songs we love to sing!
Come join the singers from Aria, Cantate, and Grace Notes as they open their hearts to you in song and share the blessings of harmony and happiness of the season.
First Presbyterian Church of San Luis Obispo
$20 general admission
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Central Coast Youth Chorus
(805) 464-0443
info@centralcoastyouthchorus.org
Artist Group Info
Central Coast Youth Chorus
info@centralcoastyouthchorus.org
First Presbyterian Church of San Luis Obispo
981 Marsh StreetSan Luis Obispo, California 93401
805-543-5451
churchoffice@fpcslo.org