Community BBQ / Potluck, Open Mic, Entertainment
Community BBQ / Potluck, Open Mic, Entertainment
Monthly Community BBQ/Potluck and Open Mic Stage for music, poetry , comedy or other forms of artistic expression to promote human interaction and artistic expression.
Pakistani BBQ cuisine by Abubakr.
Dwellinart
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 28 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Dwellinart
805 550-3878
michael@dwellinart.com
Artist Group Info
Dwellinart
3249 Broad St.San Luis Obispo, California 93401
805 550-3878
michael@dwellinart.com