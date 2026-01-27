© 2026 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Community BBQ / Potluck, Open Mic, Entertainment

Community BBQ / Potluck, Open Mic, Entertainment

Monthly Community BBQ/Potluck and Open Mic Stage for music, poetry , comedy or other forms of artistic expression to promote human interaction and artistic expression.
Pakistani BBQ cuisine by Abubakr.

Dwellinart
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 28 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Dwellinart
805 550-3878
michael@dwellinart.com
www.dwellinart.com

Artist Group Info

www.dwellinart.com
Dwellinart
3249 Broad St.
San Luis Obispo, California 93401
805 550-3878
michael@dwellinart.com
www.dwellinart.com, www.artalwaysrevealstruth.org