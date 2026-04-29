Connect and Thrive: Community Resource Celebration
Connect and Thrive: Community Resource Celebration
Free Community Resource Event:
—Mental Health, Addiction Treatment, Social Services Resources, Hand Outs, Support, and Connection
—Music, Art, Drum circle, and Therapeutic Activities
Sponsored by SLO County Behavioral Health, Transitions Mental Health Association, Aspire Counseling SLO, and Balance Treatment Center
SLO Farmers Market (Broad and Higuera)
Free
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 7 May 2026
Event Supported By
Aspire Counseling Services
+1 (626) 695-2653
tbuckley@aspirecounselingservice.com
Artist Group Info
tbuckley@aspirecounselingservice.com
SLO Farmers Market (Broad and Higuera)