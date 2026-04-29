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Connect and Thrive: Community Resource Celebration

Connect and Thrive: Community Resource Celebration

Free Community Resource Event:
—Mental Health, Addiction Treatment, Social Services Resources, Hand Outs, Support, and Connection
—Music, Art, Drum circle, and Therapeutic Activities

Sponsored by SLO County Behavioral Health, Transitions Mental Health Association, Aspire Counseling SLO, and Balance Treatment Center

SLO Farmers Market (Broad and Higuera)
Free
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 7 May 2026

Event Supported By

Aspire Counseling Services
+1 (626) 695-2653
tbuckley@aspirecounselingservice.com
https://aspirecounselingservice.com/

Artist Group Info

tbuckley@aspirecounselingservice.com
SLO Farmers Market (Broad and Higuera)