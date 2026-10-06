Critter Pitter Patter Concert
Critter Pitter Patter Concert
The Atascadero Community Band invites you to attend their 2026 Fall Concert, "Critter Pitter Patter." This concert will explore and celebrate animals found on land, in the sea, in the sky, and in the imagination.
All donations will benefit the Central Coast Zoo Foundation.
Atascadero Bible Church
Free
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Atascadero Community Band
atascaderoband@gmail.com
Atascadero Bible Church
6225 Atascadero Ave.Atascadero, California 93422