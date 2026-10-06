Cuesta Choirs Concert: "Moments of Hope"
Cuesta Choirs Concert: "Moments of Hope"
The award-winning Cuesta vocal ensembles promise to lift your spirits with an evening of music celebrating hope, light, joy, grace, and dance. The Cuesta Chamber Singers are performing pieces by living modern composers from England, Namibia, California, and Minnesota. Cuesta Voce will get your toes tapping with their usual blend of swing, be-bop, Bossa Nova and jazz ballads.
Reserve tickets online, or call the Box Office at (805) 546-3198.
Mission San Miguel
Tickets are pay-what-you-can, suggested donation $18.
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Cuesta Performing Arts
Mission San Miguel
775 Mission StreetSan Miguel, California 93451
805 467-3256
info@missionsanmiguel.org