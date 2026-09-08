Cuesta Choirs Concert: "Moments of Hope"

The award-winning Cuesta vocal ensembles promise to lift your spirits with an evening of music celebrating hope, light, joy, grace, and dance. The Cuesta Chamber Singers are performing pieces by living modern composers from England, Namibia, California, and Minnesota. Cuesta Voce will get your toes tapping with their usual blend of swing, be-bop, Bossa Nova and jazz ballads.

Tickets available online, or call the CPAC Box Office at (805) 546-3198.