© 2026 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cuesta Concord Chorus

Cuesta Concord Chorus

Cuesta Concord Chorus and Orchestra presents: "Silver Screen Winter Dreams" featuring favorite holiday movie songs, Beethoven's "Ode to Joy," and Tchaikovsky's "Nutcracker Suite." Featuring soloists Kaitrin Cunningham, Jennifer Freye, Lorenzo Johnson, and Colin Toohey.

Admission is *pay-what-you-can* - suggested donation of $25. Tickets are free to Veterans and spouses.
Reserve tickets online, or call the CPAC Box Office at (805) 546-3198.

Harold J. Miossi CPAC at Cuesta College
$0-$25
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Cuesta Concord Chorus
805 448-0120
https://www.facebook.com/CuestaConcordChorus/
Harold J. Miossi CPAC at Cuesta College
Highway 1
San Luis Obispo, California 93405