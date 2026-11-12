Cuesta Concord Chorus
Cuesta Concord Chorus
Cuesta Concord Chorus and Orchestra presents: "Silver Screen Winter Dreams" featuring favorite holiday movie songs, Beethoven's "Ode to Joy," and Tchaikovsky's "Nutcracker Suite." Featuring soloists Kaitrin Cunningham, Jennifer Freye, Lorenzo Johnson, and Colin Toohey.
Admission is *pay-what-you-can* - suggested donation of $25. Tickets are free to Veterans and spouses.
Reserve tickets online, or call the CPAC Box Office at (805) 546-3198.
Harold J. Miossi CPAC at Cuesta College
$0-$25
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Cuesta Concord Chorus
805 448-0120
Harold J. Miossi CPAC at Cuesta College
Highway 1San Luis Obispo, California 93405