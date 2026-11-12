Cuesta Concord Chorus and Orchestra presents: "Silver Screen Winter Dreams" featuring favorite holiday movie songs, Beethoven's "Ode to Joy," and Tchaikovsky's "Nutcracker Suite." Featuring soloists Kaitrin Cunningham, Jennifer Freye, Lorenzo Johnson, and Colin Toohey.

Admission is *pay-what-you-can* - suggested donation of $25. Tickets are free to Veterans and spouses.

Reserve tickets online, or call the CPAC Box Office at (805) 546-3198.