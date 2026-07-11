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Cuesta Jazz: CD Release Concert

Cuesta Jazz: CD Release Concert

This concert celebrates a fantastic cross-section of the whole jazz department. The CD project is the grand finale for retired Cuesta Music faculty George Stone, who served as the Head engineer on the project, handling all of the recording processes.
Featuring the big band, small groups, faculty and Voce—these performers will give the audience a taste of the CD that will be available for purchase.

Harold J. Miossi CPAC at Cuesta College
$10-$20
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Cuesta Performing Arts
Harold J. Miossi CPAC at Cuesta College
Highway 1
San Luis Obispo, California 93405