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Explore Your Coast Speaker Series

Explore Your Coast Speaker Series

Bethany Schulze, the lead for bat projects at the Western Ecological Research Center for U.S. Geological Survey, will be speaking about “Bats and Their Amazing Movements, from the California Coast to Offshore and Beyond!"

For questions, please contact mbnms.discoverycenter@noaa.gov or piedrasblancastours@gmail.com

Piedras Blancas Light Station
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
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Event Supported By

Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary and Piedras Blancas Light Station
Piedras Blancas Light Station
15950 Cabrillo Highway
San Simeon, California 93452
piedrasblancastours@gmail.com
https://www.piedrasblancas.org/