Explore Your Coast Speaker Series
Explore Your Coast Speaker Series
Join NOAA’s Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary and BLM’s Piedras Blancas Light Station from October to March for presentations from researchers and resource protection experts to explore the biodiverse ecosystems of the Central California Coast.
Leisyka Parrott, manager of the California Coastal National Monument, will speak about “California's Wild Edge: The Monument Hiding in Plain Sight Along the Central Coast” on November 7th.
For questions, contact: mbnms.discoverycenter@noaa.gov or piedrasblancastours@gmail.com
Piedras Blancas Light Station
01:50 PM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary and Piedras Blancas Light Station
Piedras Blancas Light Station
15950 Cabrillo HighwaySan Simeon, California 93452
piedrasblancastours@gmail.com