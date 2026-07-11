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Explore Your Coast Speaker Series

Explore Your Coast Speaker Series

Join NOAA’s Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary and BLM’s Piedras Blancas Light Station from October to March for presentations from researchers and resource protection experts to explore the biodiverse ecosystems of the Central California Coast.

Leisyka Parrott, manager of the California Coastal National Monument, will speak about “California's Wild Edge: The Monument Hiding in Plain Sight Along the Central Coast” on November 7th.

For questions, contact: mbnms.discoverycenter@noaa.gov or piedrasblancastours@gmail.com

Piedras Blancas Light Station
01:50 PM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary and Piedras Blancas Light Station
Piedras Blancas Light Station
15950 Cabrillo Highway
San Simeon, California 93452
piedrasblancastours@gmail.com
https://www.piedrasblancas.org/