Feminine Collective Showcase
Feminine Collective Showcase
The collective is back at Sonic Milk! This time featuring four distinct voices: Ynana Rose, Bev Praver, Cara Brown, and Theresa Layne combining American roots, alternative folk-rock, timeless ballads, and Broadway folk rock in an intimate acoustic showcase.
Sonic Milk Studios
$20
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Feminine Collective
Sonic Milk Studios
715 Main StreetCambria, California 93428
805 660-9382
info@sonicmilkrecording.com