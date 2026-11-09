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Feminine Collective Showcase

Feminine Collective Showcase

The collective is back at Sonic Milk! This time featuring four distinct voices: Ynana Rose, Bev Praver, Cara Brown, and Theresa Layne combining American roots, alternative folk-rock, timeless ballads, and Broadway folk rock in an intimate acoustic showcase.

Sonic Milk Studios
$20
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Feminine Collective
https://www.instagram.com/thefemininecollectiveslo
Sonic Milk Studios
715 Main Street
Cambria, California 93428
805 660-9382
info@sonicmilkrecording.com
sonicmilkrecording.com