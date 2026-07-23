Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley's Navigation Center Grand Opening
Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley's Navigation Center Grand Opening
Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley will officially open the doors to our new Navigation Center, a welcoming space designed to provide young adults with access to housing support, essential resources, life skills, and opportunities to build a brighter future.
Join us anytime between 9 am and 2 pm to tour the facility, meet our dedicated team, and learn more about the life-changing services that will be available for transitional-age youth in our community.
This project has been made possible through the generosity of our community partners, donors, volunteers, and supporters. Your investment has helped create a place where young people can find hope, stability, and the support they need to thrive.
FBSMV's Navigation Center
Free
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Fri, 21 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley
(805)346-1774
admin@fbsmv.com
FBSMV's Navigation Center
526 E. ChapelSanta Maria , California 93454
(805)346-1774
admin@fbsmv.com