Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley's Navigation Center Grand Opening

Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley will officially open the doors to our new Navigation Center, a welcoming space designed to provide young adults with access to housing support, essential resources, life skills, and opportunities to build a brighter future.

Join us anytime between 9 am and 2 pm to tour the facility, meet our dedicated team, and learn more about the life-changing services that will be available for transitional-age youth in our community.

This project has been made possible through the generosity of our community partners, donors, volunteers, and supporters. Your investment has helped create a place where young people can find hope, stability, and the support they need to thrive.