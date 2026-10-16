Film Screening: A House United
Film Screening: A House United
A House United is a new documentary film about a powerful movement sweeping the nation—and about the people working to build a new future. It's not a depressing film about polarization. In fact no matter the outcome of the midterm elections and no matter how you voted, you'll find this story full of optimism. Join us to watch and meet some of the young people building a future across the differences that can divide us.
SLO Library Community Room
12.00
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Braver Angels Alliance of the Central Coast
805-595-2211
kchristensen@braverangels.org
SLO Library Community Room
995 Palm StreetSan Luis Obispo, California 93401