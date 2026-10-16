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Film Screening: A House United

Film Screening: A House United

A House United is a new documentary film about a powerful movement sweeping the nation—and about the people working to build a new future. It's not a depressing film about polarization. In fact no matter the outcome of the midterm elections and no matter how you voted, you'll find this story full of optimism. Join us to watch and meet some of the young people building a future across the differences that can divide us.

SLO Library Community Room
12.00
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Braver Angels Alliance of the Central Coast
805-595-2211
kchristensen@braverangels.org
https://braverangels.org
SLO Library Community Room
995 Palm Street
San Luis Obispo, California 93401