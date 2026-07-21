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Forbes Organ Series: “The General”

Forbes Organ Series: “The General”

Celebrated organist Christian Elliott will provide live accompaniment to Buster Keaton’s masterpiece "The General" (1926), celebrating the film’s 100th anniversary.

Set to the rich tones of the Forbes Pipe Organ, audiences will experience one of the greatest achievements of the silent era. Inspired by the true story of the Great Locomotive Chase during the Civil War, The General follows railroad engineer Johnny Gray (Buster Keaton) as he embarks on a daring pursuit to recover his stolen locomotive and rescue the woman he loves.

Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Cal Poly Arts
https://www.calpolyarts.org/
Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo
1 Grand Ave
San Luis Obispo, California 93407
805-756-4849
pacslo@calpoly.edu
https://pacslo.org