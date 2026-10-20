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Free Five Cities Repair Café

Free Five Cities Repair Café

Get free help fixing: household appliances, outdoor gear and apparel, phones, tablets, laptops, game consoles, bikes, tools, clothing, watches and more - plus friendly tech help with smartphone features, apps, Facebook & Instagram.

Grover Beach Community Center
Free
01:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Five Cities Repair Café
fivecitiesrepaircafe@gmail.com
https://www.repaircafe5cities.org
Grover Beach Community Center
1230 Trouville
Grover Beach, California 93483