Friends of the Nipomo Library Used Book Sale
Friends of the Nipomo Library Used Book Sale
Arrive at 10 am for the best selection of adult fiction/nonfiction, children's books, jigsaw puzzles, and CDs/DVDs. Friends Members get 2 free books. Proceeds support the Nipomo Library. Cash only.
Nipomo Library
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of the Nipomo Library
(805) 929-3994
info@friendsofnipomolibrary.org
Artist Group Info
friendsnipomolibrary@gmail.com
Nipomo Library
918 W Tefft StNipomo, California 93444
805-929-3994
nipomo@slolibrary.org