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Friends of the Nipomo Library Used Book Sale

Friends of the Nipomo Library Used Book Sale

Arrive at 10 am for the best selection of adult fiction/nonfiction, children's books, jigsaw puzzles, and CDs/DVDs. Friends Members get 2 free books. Proceeds support the Nipomo Library. Cash only.

Nipomo Library
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Friends of the Nipomo Library
(805) 929-3994
info@friendsofnipomolibrary.org
https://www.friendsofnipomolibrary.org/

Artist Group Info

friendsnipomolibrary@gmail.com
Nipomo Library
918 W Tefft St
Nipomo, California 93444
805-929-3994
nipomo@slolibrary.org
www.slolibrary.org