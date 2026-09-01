“From Pullman to Soul Train” celebrates the extraordinary labor and civil rights legacy of the Pullman Porters and Maids. Held aboard the SLO Railroad Museum’s 100-year-old Pullman lounge car La Cuesta, this special event connects rail history and Black culture from the elegance of the Pullman era to the influence of Soul Train. Featuring a DJ, food, drink and dancing. Tickets $75 each and proceeds go to the work of the SLO NAACP chapter.