From Pullman To Soul Train
From Pullman To Soul Train
“From Pullman to Soul Train” celebrates the extraordinary labor and civil rights legacy of the Pullman Porters and Maids. Held aboard the SLO Railroad Museum’s 100-year-old Pullman lounge car La Cuesta, this special event connects rail history and Black culture from the elegance of the Pullman era to the influence of Soul Train. Featuring a DJ, food, drink and dancing. Tickets $75 each and proceeds go to the work of the SLO NAACP chapter.
San Luis Obispo Railroad Museum
$75.00 per person
05:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
NAACP San Luis Obispo County Branch
(805) 619-5354
naacpslocty@gmail.com
San Luis Obispo Railroad Museum
1940 Santa Barbara AveSan Luis Obipoo, California 93401
(805) 548-1894
Conductor@CCRRF.com