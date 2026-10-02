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Gentle Chair Yoga

Gentle Chair Yoga

Tune in to tone up this holiday season with Gentle Chair Yoga at the White Heron Sangha Meditation Center. If you are looking for less stress and fewer aches and pains, this is the perfect mindful movement class for you. Starting October 26th, join certified yoga instructor Jill Falcone every Monday and Wednesday morning from 10:00 to 11:15. This ten-week series is designed for all ages and abilities. No prior yoga experience is required.
Practice yoga in the serenity of our beautiful meditation center, with joyous music and a fantastic community of people while improving your balance, flexibility, and strength. Chair yoga delivers all the wonderful benefits of traditional yoga with less risk of injury!
The class is free to attend. Donations are gratefully accepted to support the sangha. Register online at https://www.whiteheronsangha.org or by emailing jill@allonefamilyyoga.com.

White Heron Sangha Meditation Center
Every week through Dec 30, 2026.
Monday: 10:00 AM - 11:15 AM
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Event Supported By

White Heron Sangha Meditation Center
805-595-9629
https://whiteheronsangha.org/

Artist Group Info

https://www.allonefamilyyoga.com
White Heron Sangha Meditation Center
6615 Bay Laurel Place
Avila Beach, California 93424
whiteheronsangha.org