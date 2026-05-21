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Green Drinks | Bike Month

Green Drinks | Bike Month

We’re excited to welcome Mike Boswell (Cal Poly Professor & City Council member) for: “If You Build It, They Will Ride: Lessons from the Netherlands.” It’s a fun, visual look at how the Dutch made biking a way of life—and what we can learn right here in SLO.

Come grab a drink, connect with community, and get inspired!

Shindig Cider
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 27 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

SLO Climate Coalition
805.704.1549
barry@sloclimatecoalition.org
sloclimatecoalition.org
Shindig Cider
3055 Duncan Rd Suite D
San Luis Obispo, California 93401