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Gymnastics Day Camp

Gymnastics Day Camp

Kids out of school? Join us for Gymnastics Day Camp! 3 Reasons to sign up:

  1. Kids have a blast while you go about your day.
  2. Use the energy they would normally burn off at school.
  3. Scheduling is easy with half-day, full-day, and extended care options.

Ages 4 to 13, no experience or Membership necessary.

Performance Athletics Gymnastics
$45- $99, the cost depends on what schedule you choose.
08:30 AM - 05:30 PM on Tue, 10 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Performance Athletics Gymnastics
805 547-1496
Office@PerformanceAthleticsGymnastics
https://www.performanceathleticsslo.com/
Performance Athletics Gymnastics
4484 Broad Street
San Luis Obispo, California 93401
805 547-1496
Office@PerformanceAthleticsSLO.com
https://www.performanceathleticsslo.com/