Hanukkah Downtown: Community Celebration
Hanukkah Downtown: Community Celebration
Light the menorah with your neighbors this Hanukkah! The JCC-Federation of San Luis Obispo invites everyone to Hanukkah Downtown, a free community celebration.
Enjoy candle lighting, songs, and treats, with live music. Everyone is welcome.
For details, visit jccslo.com/Hanukkah
Mission Plaza
Free
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
JCC-Federation of San Luis Obispo
805-426-5465
info@jccslo.com
Mission Plaza
980 Palm StreetSan Luis Obispo, California 93401