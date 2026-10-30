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Hanukkah Downtown: Community Celebration

Hanukkah Downtown: Community Celebration

Light the menorah with your neighbors this Hanukkah! The JCC-Federation of San Luis Obispo invites everyone to Hanukkah Downtown, a free community celebration.

Enjoy candle lighting, songs, and treats, with live music. Everyone is welcome.

For details, visit jccslo.com/Hanukkah

Mission Plaza
Free
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

JCC-Federation of San Luis Obispo
805-426-5465
info@jccslo.com
https://www.jccslo.com/
Mission Plaza
980 Palm Street
San Luis Obispo, California 93401