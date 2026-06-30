Harvest of Hope Gala
Harvest of Hope Gala
On Sunday, September 13th, Alpha Resource Center will host our Harvest of Hope Gala at Imagine Park. Reception begins at 4:30 pm.
The gala will highlight the impact of Alpha’s other programs with amazing firsthand success stories from participants and their families. And, of course, there will be great food, drinks, entertainment, live and silent auctions, and much more.
Suggested Attire: Denim & Diamonds
Imagine Park
$250
04:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Alpha Resource Center of Santa Barbara
805 683-2145
jhenson@alphasb.org
Imagine Park
4501 Cathedral Oaks Rd.Santa Barbara, California 93110
805 683-2145