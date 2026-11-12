The SLO County Trumpet Alliance & the Central Coast Saxophone Coalition proudly present their shared holiday concert: "Holiday Brass Favorites."

The San Luis Obispo County Trumpet Alliance returns to fill the CPAC with the warm, radiant sound of brass, delivering a joyous program of beloved holiday classics and cherished seasonal favorites that capture the festive spirit of the season.

This year, the Trumpet Alliance will be joined by the newly formed Central Coast Saxophone Coalition! Each group will perform separately and then join forces! You won't want to miss this...