"Inspired by Nature" Artist's Reception
"Inspired by Nature" Artist's Reception
The Natural History Museum in Santa Maria celebrates their 30th Anniversary with the juried "Inspired by Nature" art exhibition. The closing artist's reception named "Flower Fusion," will feature floral arrangements to accompany several paintings and photographs in the exhibit along with curated music by KCBX DJ Rick Mathews. Enjoy refreshments, a silent art auction and raffle, and artists' awards. Wear a costume and receive a raffle ticket. Gallery sales benefits NHM.
Santa Maria Public Library
Free
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Natural History Museum, Santa Maria
805-614-0806
naturalhistory412.santamaria@gmail.com
Santa Maria Public Library
421 S McClelland StreetSanta Maria, California