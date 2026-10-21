"Inspired by Nature" Artist's Reception

The Natural History Museum in Santa Maria celebrates their 30th Anniversary with the juried "Inspired by Nature" art exhibition. The closing artist's reception named "Flower Fusion," will feature floral arrangements to accompany several paintings and photographs in the exhibit along with curated music by KCBX DJ Rick Mathews. Enjoy refreshments, a silent art auction and raffle, and artists' awards. Wear a costume and receive a raffle ticket. Gallery sales benefits NHM.