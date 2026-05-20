The community is invited to KCBX’s Parking Lot Music Sale on Saturday, May 30th, from 9:00 am until 1 pm at 4100 Vachell Lane in San Luis Obispo. There will be thousands of vinyl records and CDs available for purchase, as well as art and pre-owned books and music equipment, plus vintage KCBX and Live Oak Music Festival merchandise. All proceeds support KCBX public radio and the student-run radio station at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, KCPR.

Curated by Music Director and host of The Morning Cup Neal Losey, the sale includes something for everyone, with nearly every genre of music, including some highly collectible items. Pricing starts at just one dollar, and there are bulk discounts available, including $5.00 grab bags filled with dozens of CDs.