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Las Migas

Las Migas

With over 20 years of experience and six studio albums, Las Migas is one of the most internationally acclaimed Spanish bands today. This all-female pop quartet combines the rhythms of flamenco with influences from Spain, Cuba, and Mexico, to create a unique cultural fusion heard ‘round the world. Winner of the Latin Grammy for Best Flamenco Album in 2022 and 2025, their unique voice has won over 1 million followers on Instagram and thousands of listeners around the world.

Spanos Theatre
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Cal Poly Arts
https://www.calpolyarts.org/
Spanos Theatre
1 Grand Avenue
San Luis Obispo, California 93407
805 756-7556
tickets@calpoly.edu