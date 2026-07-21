Las Migas
Las Migas
With over 20 years of experience and six studio albums, Las Migas is one of the most internationally acclaimed Spanish bands today. This all-female pop quartet combines the rhythms of flamenco with influences from Spain, Cuba, and Mexico, to create a unique cultural fusion heard ‘round the world. Winner of the Latin Grammy for Best Flamenco Album in 2022 and 2025, their unique voice has won over 1 million followers on Instagram and thousands of listeners around the world.
Spanos Theatre
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Cal Poly Arts
Spanos Theatre
1 Grand AvenueSan Luis Obispo, California 93407
805 756-7556
tickets@calpoly.edu