With over 20 years of experience and six studio albums, Las Migas is one of the most internationally acclaimed Spanish bands today. This all-female pop quartet combines the rhythms of flamenco with influences from Spain, Cuba, and Mexico, to create a unique cultural fusion heard ‘round the world. Winner of the Latin Grammy for Best Flamenco Album in 2022 and 2025, their unique voice has won over 1 million followers on Instagram and thousands of listeners around the world.