Light up a Life 2026

The holidays symbolize a time when family and friends gather in celebration. It can also be a difficult and emotional time for those grieving a loss. Since 1984, Hospice SLO County has offered the community an opportunity to come together to honor and remember loved ones who are no longer living but who will never be forgotten. We invite you to join us for music, words of comfort, a reading of names, and to light a candle for those you still hold close to your heart.

Please call our office for more information (805) 544-2266.