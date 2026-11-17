Lompoc Valley Master Chorale Winter Concert
Lompoc Valley Master Chorale Winter Concert
Let the joy of music fill your holidays, recalling fond traditions as The Lompoc Valley Master Chorale, directed by Kathleen Abrams Hacker, proudly presents this year’s Holiday Concert: Reflections of the Season.
Featured performers on the program include our Lompoc Valley Master Chorale Youth Chorale, Santa Barbara String Quartet and other special guest instrumentalists.
First United Methodist Church Lompoc
0-$20
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Lompoc Valley Master Chorale
(805) 588-7204
lvmc@lvmasterchorale.org
First United Methodist Church Lompoc
925 N. F StreetLompoc, California 93436