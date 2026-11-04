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MBHS Music Boosters Annual Holiday Greens Fundraiser

MBHS Music Boosters Annual Holiday Greens Fundraiser

The Morro Bay High School Music Boosters invite the Central Coast community to participate in our annual Holiday Greens Fundraiser, benefiting the Band and Choir programs at Morro Bay High School and Los Osos Middle School.

We're offering a festive selection of Christmas trees, fresh holiday wreaths, poinsettias, and other seasonal greenery to help make your holidays a little brighter!

Orders are being accepted now through Sunday, November 15, 2026.
Holiday Greens will be available for pickup at Morro Bay High School on Friday, December 4, with additional delivery options available.

Order online: https://mbhs-music-boosters.square.site

MBHS
07:00 AM - 09:00 PM, every day through Nov 15, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Morro Bay High School Music Boosters
805-234-2738
mbhsmusicbooster@gmail.com
https://www.mbhsmusicboosters.org/
MBHS
235 Atascadero Road
Morro Bay, California 93442