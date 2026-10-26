The Central Coast Meatless Meetup, in collaboration with Chef Garrett of Sichuan Kitchen, is planning to give Thanksgiving a bold, flavorful twist. Chef Garrett is creating a special menu inspired by traditional holiday comfort food, reimagined with chili, peppercorn, garlic, and fermented goodness. It's a fully plant-based feast where holiday classics meet the tingle, heat, and depth of Sichuan cooking.

Whether you're vegan, veg-curious, or just love good food and good company, come hungry. Grab a glass, meet some new friends, and celebrate the season with us.

Central Coast Meatless Meetup is a series of restaurant visits, usually held once a month. Find updates at https://www.facebook.com/groups/2075857522987490

