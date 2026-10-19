Mended Hearts Monthly Meeting

Mended Hearts Chapter #415 invites heart patients, families, and friends to a monthly support meeting. The event takes place at the French Hospital Copeland Education Pavilion (3rd Floor Auditorium).

This month, Cal Poly Nutrition students will present heart-healthy meal plans, offer tips on reading food labels, and host a dietary Q&A session. The meeting features peer support and small-group breakout discussions.

Attendance is free and open to the public. For more details, visit http://mendedhearts.org. To get on monthly email list: Chapter 415@mendedhearts.us

