Mitch Latting with the Morro Bay White Caps Community Band

Spend your Saturday morning at Music at the Rock with the Morro Bay White Caps Community Band!

Conductor Brenda Hascall will lead a lively waterfront concert filled with jazz, popular hits, and fun family favorites. Bring your dance partner as Mitch Latting serenades you with songs like Fly Me to the Moon, More, Mack the Knife, and Brenda Hascall's own composition, Moonlight in Morro Bay.

Come enjoy great music, ocean air, and a fun community performance at the South T‑Pier in Morro Bay.

