Must! Charities The Pitch

The Pitch is an exciting initiative designed to help local nonprofits refine their message, amplify their impact, and connect with key supporters.

This three-month coaching experience provides nonprofit leaders with expert coaching, strategic insight, and a dynamic platform to elevate their mission. Cohort participants receive professional coaching to develop a clear organizational pitch, gain increased visibility and connections, and build the capacity needed to sustain long-term growth.

The program culminates in a high-energy live event on November 10th where it’s your turn to help shape the night! Start the evening with a wine reception and passed appetizers, meet the nonprofits behind the missions, and connect with the people bringing their work to life. Watch each finalist deliver a powerful three-minute pitch, then make real-time donations to the organizations that inspire you most.

Follow the giving totals throughout the evening and experience the excitement as the community comes together to turn inspiration into meaningful impact. A panel of judges will award first-, second-, and third-place prizes, and every finalist will leave with funding to move their mission forward. Don't just watch the stories. Help write the next chapter.