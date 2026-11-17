"My Favorite Things"
"My Favorite Things"
Inga Swearingen, Jeff Miley, and Dylan Johnson will play a collection of their favorite songs together spanning jazz and folk, classic and modern, standards and originals.
Enjoy an evening of music while helping to support the Central Coast Youth Chorus.
First Presbyterian Church of San Luis Obispo
25+
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Central Coast Youth Chorus
(805) 464-0443
info@centralcoastyouthchorus.org
Artist Group Info
Inga Swearingen
inga@ingaswearingen.com
First Presbyterian Church of San Luis Obispo
981 Marsh StreetSan Luis Obispo, California 93401
805-543-5451
churchoffice@fpcslo.org