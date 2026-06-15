National Alliance on Mental Illness Presentation
National Alliance on Mental Illness Presentation
Feeling isolated, overwhelmed, or concerned about someone you care about?
Join us for an evening of connection, resources, and practical tools for mental wellness. NAMI SLO will hold a meeting on June 23 with a special guest speaker, Danielle Martinez, Clinical Director of Crestwood, the San Luis Obispo County Psychiatric Health Facility. She will present a talk on the process surrounding a 5150 hold (a 72-hour involuntary psychiatric hold) in California.
Supporting a loved one through a 5150 hold and its aftermath can be stressful and emotionally exhausting. Families often experience a mix of worry, confusion, fear, and even relief or even guilt. Please join us in a supportive environment to learn more the process, options and support.
St. Stephen's Episcopal Church
Free
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 23 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
National Alliance on Mental Illness San Luis Obispo County
namisanluisobispo@gmail.com
St. Stephen's Episcopal Church
660 Pismo StreetSan Luis Obispo, California 93401