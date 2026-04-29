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Nic Gerpe Contemporary Piano Recital

Nic Gerpe Contemporary Piano Recital

Nic Gerpe, a Pasadena Conservatory of Music faculty member, will give a free contemporary piano performance. He will present a range of colorful and evocative pieces which explore the many aspects and connotations of islands, from the imaginary landscapes of Almeida Prado’s "Ilhas" to Thomas Osborne’s poetic and virtuosic "And The Waves Sing Because They Are Moving."

Cal Poly Davidson Music Center, Room 218
Free
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Tue, 5 May 2026

Event Supported By

Cal Poly Music Department
805-756-2406
music@calpoly.edu
http://music.calpoly.edu/
Cal Poly Davidson Music Center, Room 218
1 Grand Avenue
San Luis Obispo, California 93401
music@calpoly.edu
music.calpoly.edu/calendar