Night Of Hope For Kids
Night Of Hope For Kids
Le Vigne Winery and End Kids Cancer of San Luis Obispo will host a fundraising dinner featuring live music, a silent auction, a raffle, and a special luminaria walk. Proceeds will support End Kids Cancer’s three-part mission: advancing pediatric cancer research, helping families navigate cancer diagnosis and treatment, and promoting the prevention of childhood cancer and other noncommunicable diseases.
Levigne Winery
$45
05:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Le Vigne Winery
Levigne Winery
5115 Buena Vista DrivePaso Robles, California 93446
(805) 227-4000
info@levignewinery.com