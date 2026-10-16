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Night Of Hope For Kids

Night Of Hope For Kids

Le Vigne Winery and End Kids Cancer of San Luis Obispo will host a fundraising dinner featuring live music, a silent auction, a raffle, and a special luminaria walk. Proceeds will support End Kids Cancer’s three-part mission: advancing pediatric cancer research, helping families navigate cancer diagnosis and treatment, and promoting the prevention of childhood cancer and other noncommunicable diseases.

Levigne Winery
$45
05:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Le Vigne Winery
https://www.levignewinery.com
Levigne Winery
5115 Buena Vista Drive
Paso Robles, California 93446
(805) 227-4000
info@levignewinery.com
https://www.levignewinery.com