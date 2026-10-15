Open Play and Gym Jam Clinic

Does your child want to move, explore, and try something new? We do too! At Performance Athletics Gymnastics, we turn that energy into confidence. Our Gym Jam & Open Play Clinic is a two-hour event designed for fun and growth, open to boys & girls ages 5 to 17, no experience or Membership needed. The first hour is structured skill practice on floor, vault, bars, beam, trampolines, and the foam pit, with professional coaching and safe progressions every step of the way. Students can ask to work on their specific goals, or let the Coach choose. The second hour? Open play, where creativity and confidence take over. They’ll learn, explore, and leave feeling stronger- inside and out.

