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Reggie Watts

Reggie Watts

Musician, comedian, writer, and actor Reggie Watts is a one-of-a-kind performer whose wildly inventive live shows defy categorization. Best known as the bandleader on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Watts combines virtuosic musicianship, improvisational comedy, beatboxing, looping technology, and boundless imagination to create performances that are entirely unique—and completely unpredictable.

Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Cal Poly Arts
https://www.calpolyarts.org/
Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo
1 Grand Ave
San Luis Obispo, California 93407
805-756-4849
pacslo@calpoly.edu
https://pacslo.org