Resonance Presents: All Things New: Music of Beginnings and Endings
Resonance Presents: All Things New: Music of Beginnings and Endings
Resonance, San Luis Obispo County’s premier a cappella choral ensemble, presents All Things New, a powerful choral experience featuring music with themes of endings and beginnings. It explores innovation, rebirth, death, resurrection, and hope for a glorious future through a rich collection of contemporary and classical choral works.
St. Barnabas Episocopal Church
$20-30
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 9 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Resonance
resonancesanluisobispo@gmail.com
St. Barnabas Episocopal Church
301 Trinity AvenueArroyo Grande, California 93420
1 (805) 489-2990
saintbarnabas.ag@gmail.com