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Resonance Presents: All Things New: Music of Beginnings and Endings

Resonance Presents: All Things New: Music of Beginnings and Endings

Resonance, San Luis Obispo County’s premier a cappella choral ensemble, presents All Things New, a powerful choral experience featuring music with themes of endings and beginnings. It explores innovation, rebirth, death, resurrection, and hope for a glorious future through a rich collection of contemporary and classical choral works.

Mt. Carmel Lutheran Church
$20-30
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Resonance
resonancesanluisobispo@gmail.com
https://www.resonanceslo.com
Mt. Carmel Lutheran Church
1701 Fredricks
San Luis Obispo, California 93401