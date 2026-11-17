Resonance Vocal Ensemble "Make We Joy"
Resonance Vocal Ensemble "Make We Joy"
Resonance Vocal Ensemble will present “Make We Joy”, a program of festive choral music, followed by a reception with wine, small bites and caroling. Our 4th Annual Christmas concert season features limited-seating and includes a food and wine reception in partnership with Steinbeck Vineyards and Winery, all for $40.
Steinbeck Vineyards and Winery
$40
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 13 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Resonance Vocal Ensemble
resonancesanluisobispo@gmail.com
Steinbeck Vineyards and Winery
5940 Union RoadPaso Robles, California 93446
taste@steinbeckwines.com