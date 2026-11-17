Resonance Vocal Ensemble presents "Make We Joy"
Resonance Vocal Ensemble presents "Make We Joy"
Resonance Vocal Ensemble will present “Make We Joy”, a program of festive choral music, followed by a reception with wine, small bites and caroling. Our 4th Annual Christmas concert season features limited-seating and includes a food and wine reception, all for $40.
St. Barnabas Episcopal Church
$40
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Resonance Vocal Ensemble
resonancesanluisobispo@gmail.com
St. Barnabas Episcopal Church
301 Trinity AvenueArroyo Grande, California 93420