ROAR Marching Band Show Competition
ROAR Marching Band Show Competition
The 5th Annual “The ROAR” Marching Band Field Show Competition will showcase six regional high school marching bands performing their competition field shows in front of a panel of judges. An award ceremony will follow the performances. Residents of all communities are invited to attend this family-friendly event.
The ROAR is presented by the San Luis Obispo Instrumental Music Boosters Association, and all proceeds will go toward supporting the San Luis Obispo High School and Laguna Middle School bands.
San Luis Obispo High School
$5-10
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
SLOIMBA
805-801-8001
vpfundraising@slotigerband.org
San Luis Obispo High School
1499 San Luis DriveSan Luis Obispo, California 93401