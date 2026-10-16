ROAR Marching Band Show Competition

The 5th Annual “The ROAR” Marching Band Field Show Competition will showcase six regional high school marching bands performing their competition field shows in front of a panel of judges. An award ceremony will follow the performances. Residents of all communities are invited to attend this family-friendly event.

The ROAR is presented by the San Luis Obispo Instrumental Music Boosters Association, and all proceeds will go toward supporting the San Luis Obispo High School and Laguna Middle School bands.