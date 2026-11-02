Roots and Rhythm Series: Cassi Nicholls
Roots and Rhythm Series: Cassi Nicholls
TMHA presents an intimate evening of live local music and lush greenery with stories & songs by Cassi Nicholls. Ynana Rose will host & open the show. Additional opportunities to learn about the mental health resources offered by Transitions Mental Health Association.
Growing Grounds Downtown
Free
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 11 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Transitions-Mental Health Association
805 540-6500
info@t-mha.org
Growing Grounds Downtown
956 Chorro StreetSan Luis Obispo, California 93401
805-544-4967