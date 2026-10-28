The SLO County Jazz Federation is pleased to welcome the Sam Hirsh Quartet for a return visit. Sam Hirsh has been a highly regarded pianist, composer and educator for decades, playing with some of the top names in jazz.

Ralph Moore is a legendary saxophonist who has played in the bands of Horace Silver, Dizzy Gillespie, Cedar Walton and Freddie Hubbard along with 25 years in Jay Leno's Tonight Show Band. The Quartet includes Jermaine Paul on bass and Kevin Kenner on drums.