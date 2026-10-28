Sam Hirsh Quartet
Sam Hirsh Quartet
The SLO County Jazz Federation is pleased to welcome the Sam Hirsh Quartet for a return visit. Sam Hirsh has been a highly regarded pianist, composer and educator for decades, playing with some of the top names in jazz.
Ralph Moore is a legendary saxophonist who has played in the bands of Horace Silver, Dizzy Gillespie, Cedar Walton and Freddie Hubbard along with 25 years in Jay Leno's Tonight Show Band. The Quartet includes Jermaine Paul on bass and Kevin Kenner on drums.
Mt. Carmel Lutheran Church
$35 general, $25 Jazz Fed. Members, $10 students
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Mt. Carmel Lutheran Church
1701 FredricksSan Luis Obispo, California 93401