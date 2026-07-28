© 2026 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Saxophone Summit: Celebrating Charlie Parker

Saxophone Summit: Celebrating Charlie Parker

Join us for the inaugural concert of a brand new ensemble within Cuesta College Community Programs. Led by Dave Becker, the Central Coast Saxophone Coalition (CCSC) is a premiere saxophone ensemble bringing together some of the region’s most skilled and passionate musicians.

Seven featured soloists with a twenty-two piece orchestra and rhythm section?! That's right! You've never seen anything like it. In honor of Charlie Parker's 106th birthday, be sure to secure a ticket soon.

Harold J. Miossi CPAC at Cuesta College
$10-$40
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Central Coast Saxophone Coalition
https://www.cuesta.edu/communityprograms/community-education/music/Central-Coast-Saxophone-Coalition.html
Harold J. Miossi CPAC at Cuesta College
Highway 1
San Luis Obispo, California 93405