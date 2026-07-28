Saxophone Summit: Celebrating Charlie Parker

Join us for the inaugural concert of a brand new ensemble within Cuesta College Community Programs. Led by Dave Becker, the Central Coast Saxophone Coalition (CCSC) is a premiere saxophone ensemble bringing together some of the region’s most skilled and passionate musicians.

Seven featured soloists with a twenty-two piece orchestra and rhythm section?! That's right! You've never seen anything like it. In honor of Charlie Parker's 106th birthday, be sure to secure a ticket soon.