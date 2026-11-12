Cuesta Concord Chorus and Orchestra presents: "Silver Screen Winter Dreams" featuring favorite holiday movie songs, Beethoven's "Ode to Joy," and Tchaikovsky's "Nutcracker Suite." Featuring soloists Kaitrin Cunningham, Jennifer Freye, Lorenzo Johnson, & Colin Toohey. Accompanied by Ryan Hartzell. Founded & Directed by Cassandra Tarantino.

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